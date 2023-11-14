Xbox Game Pass Adds Persona 5 Tactica, Dune: Spice Wars, and Rollerdrome - News

posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Persona 5 Tactica, Dune: Spice Wars, and Rollerdrome.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

Coral Island invites players to be who they want and experience enchanting island living at their own pace – living off the land, nurturing animals, building relationships with a diverse cast of townsfolk, and making the world around them a more vital and harmonious place.

Coming Soon

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Available on day one with Game Pass: After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help. Assemble an all-star team of heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe!

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) – November 28

Available now with PC Game Pass and coming soon to Xbox consoles and Cloud Gaming (Beta)! A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis.

Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 28

Welcome to 2030. In a world where corporations reign and the lines between reality and performance are blurred, the public are kept distracted by a brutal new blood sport – Rollerdrome. Experience an adrenaline-pumping, third-person action shooter that blends high octane combat with tricking mechanics. Do you have what it takes to become the champion?

DLC / Game Updates

Grounded: Make It and Break It Update – Available now

Craft, share, and embark on fresh adventures with powerful in-game tools in Grounded’s latest Make It and Break It update. Plus, discover a wealth of new features and content for veterans and newcomers alike! Read more about the Grounded: Make It and Break It Update at Xbox Wire.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XV: Nordics & Greenland – Available now

We are visiting the northern region of Europe again with an update that includes Iceland, Greenland, Svalbard, Faroe, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland. Includes 10 enhanced cities, 90+ POIs, 5 new hand-crafted airports, plus 9 activities that showcase this beautiful region of our planet. Available now as a free update.

Valorant: Time to Duel or Die with Agent Iso in Episode_07 // Act III – Available now

Chinese Agent Iso dismantles the opposition with the calculated mastery of a seasoned fixer for hire. Reconfiguring ambient Radianite energy into bulletproof protection, he confidently strides towards his next duel to the death–no matter the odds. Game Pass members can instantly unlock this agent with their membership!

Leaving November 30

Don’t let these games go without a proper farewell! Remember to use your membership discount to save on your purchase to keep these games in your library.

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play

(Console) EA Play Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play

(Console) EA Play Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play

(Console and PC) EA Play Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Grid (Console) EA Play

