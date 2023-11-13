Remedy's Free-to-Play Game Vanguard Rebooted as Kestrel, Now a Premium Co-op Game - News

Remedy Entertainment has announced its plans to reboot development on the cooperative, free-to-play multiplayer game project codenamed Vanguard.

The game has been given a new codename of Kestrel. It will now be a premium game "with a strong, cooperative multiplayer component."

The reason for this change is due to the "rapidly changing free-to-play market and associated risks." The reboot of the game comes as it "reached the end of its proof-of-concept phase."

Kestrel will return to the concept phase and part of the development team will move to work on other games at Remedy. The core leadership and select members of the development team will focus on the new direction.

We have made some great strides in free-to-play and multiplayer development in Vanguard," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. "After a lot of careful consideration, we believe that taking on a new direction where the game will be built more around Remedy’s core competences is the right way to go. We are creating another distinct Remedy game with Tencent’s continued support in making a great cooperative multiplayer experience."

Remedy Entertainment last month released Alan Wake 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. The developer is also working on Control 2, the Max Payne 1&2 remake, and more.

