Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Releases November 30 for Mobile - News

Publisher Garena announced Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King will launch for iOS and Android on November 30.

View the squad introduction trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The global release features voice-overs by the original cast of the anime series in Japanese and English, with subtitles available in eight languages: English, Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian.

Since the start of global pre-registrations in May, Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King has achieved over five million pre-registrations, unlocking yet another tier of milestone rewards. With this achievement, players will be able to receive Mimosa’s costume—the cafe uniform, alongside a range of other handy milestone rewards such as black crystals and bond summon tickets, upon the game’s launch.

Discover Character Skills and Voices from the Original Anime in the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Squad Introduction Video

Embark on an unforgettable journey with your favorite characters from Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King in the latest Squad Introduction video. Featuring cinematic in-game scenes of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, the video showcases the remarkable skills and distinctive voices of the game’s characters in both Japanese and English, with a focus on the squad leads, offering players a glimpse into the enchanting world of grimoires, combats, and adventure. In an exciting development, the game includes English voiceovers by the original Black Clover anime cast. Notably, Christopher R. Sabat voices Yami, Justin Briner takes on the role of Luck, and Colleen Clinkenbeard voices Charlotte, enhancing the game with their exceptional talent and bringing the characters of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King to life.

Pre-Register Now to Unlock Exciting Milestone Rewards, Including the Exclusive Mimosa Costume

In commemoration of surpassing global pre-registration milestones of 2.5 million and five million, Garena will be presenting all registrants with a new playable character upon game launch—healing mage Mimosa, together with an exclusive in-game costume—Mimosa’s cafe uniform. This stunning ensemble, exclusively designed for Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King and unavailable in the anime, offers a unique opportunity for players to showcase their style. Pre-register now to unlock this special reward!

As a member of the “Golden Dawn” squad and the royal House Vermillion, Mimosa is fondly recognized by fans as one of the most active healing mages in the original Black Clover series. In Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, fans and players can now experience firsthand Mimosa’s exceptional plant magic skill that helps to heal her companions’ injuries, and witness as she becomes a strong supporter of the team.

All participants who pre-register and follow the official Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King Twitter page will receive the following rewards upon the game’s launch:

Yul (x100,000)

Stamina (x30)

Pop-Potato (x10)

Free Black Crystal (x 300)

Bond Summon Ticket (x 20)

SR Mimosa (x1)

Mimosa Costume: Cafe Uniform

