Braid Anniversary Edition Arrives April 30, 2024 forPS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Thekla announced Braid Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and Android on April 30, 2024.

Originally released to critical acclaim in 2008 by Jonathan Blow, Braid is a puzzle-platformer that allows players to manipulate time in strange and unusual ways as they journey through unique worlds en route to rescuing an abducted princess. Upon initial release, Braid was heralded by critics with universal acclaim, myriad perfect scores and still holds a 93 on Metacritic.

Braid Anniversary Edition reimagines what The A.V. Club called “the definitive indie game” for modern, high-resolution hardware via a variety of changes and updates that still preserve the fundamental integrity of the original release, including:

Improved sound and new mixes and variants of the soundtrack by Martin Stig Andersen (Control, Inside) and Hans Christian Kock.

Hand-repainted graphics by original artist David Hellman.

Animations with extra frames, for smoother in-game motion.

Ability to switch back and forth between the old and new Braid on the fly.

Braid on the fly. Over 15 hours of commentary featuring Jonathan Blow, David Hellman, Marc ten Bosch (Miegakure), Brian Moriarty (Trinity, Loom, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakuel), Casey Muratori (1935; Handmade Hero; Computer, Enhance!), Cris Moore (gamer, resident faculty at the Santa Fe Institute), Frank Cifaldi (Video Game History Foundation), Martin Stig Andersen, Hans Christian Kock, and Jakob Schmid.

Notably, the extensive and detailed developer commentary track offers a significant enhancement to the core Braid experience, as the Thekla, Inc. team offers their thoughts and insights into puzzle design, programming, visual art, math, the history of independent games and many other topics of interest to both fans and aspiring game designers alike.

