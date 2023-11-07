Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts, MGS Master Collection Debuts in 4th - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 29, 2023.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has debuted in fourth place.

EA Sports UFC 5 is in second place, EA Sports FC 24 is in third place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place, NBA 2K24 is in seventh place, and Assassin's Creed Mirage is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports UFC 5 EA Sports FC 24 Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V

