Rumor: Assassin's Creed Codename Red to Feature Protagonist That Existed in Real Life - News

/ 616 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Ubisoft currently has multiple Assassin's Creed in development and one of them is Assassin's Creed Codename Red. Insider Gaming is reporting the protagonist in the game will be based on a real life African Samurai called Yasuke, according to multiple sources.

Yasuke's story in the game will mostly be fiction, however, this is the first time the protagonist in an Assassin's Creed game will be based on a real life person.

Assassin's Creed Codename Red reported has a 2024 release window, according to a post on LinkedIn by Ubisoft employee Arisa Lagunzad. The LinkedIn post had previously described Assassin's Creed Codename Red as "the biggest blockbuster of 2024."

The latest entry in the series, Assassin's Creed Mirage, released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Amazon Luna on October 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles