The Finals Open Beta Played by 7.5 Million Players

Embark Studios announced the open beta for the free-to-play shooter, The Finals, was played by 7.5 million people.

"The Open Beta has come to an end!," said Embark Studios via Twitter. "An unforgettable week for us — a whopping 7.5 MILLION contestants entered the arena! Now it’s time for us to hunker down and get back to work on all the fixes and improvements you helped us identify. GG and until next time!"

The Finals is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

