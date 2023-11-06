The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Director Says It is Still in Development - News

The Last of Us multiplayer game director Vinit Agarwal via Twitter saying he completed Super Mario Bros. Wonder and the The Last of Us multiplayer game is still in development.

"And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game," said Agarwal.

I did it! Wow that was hard, easily 300+ Marios dead in the process.



And so this tweet can live on in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game. pic.twitter.com/a5Avx9Xl8H — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) November 4, 2023

There was a report in May of this year that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog had scaled down the The Last of Us multiplayer game. Bungie, a studio who was acquired by Sony, led the evaluation on the game and questioned the long term popularity of the live service game.

Naughty Dog in its own statement said they are giving the game more time to be worked, while they also work on other titles in development, which includes a new single-player game.

"We know many of you have been looking forward to hearing more about our The Last of Us multiplayer game," reads the statement from Naughty Dog. "We're incredibly proud of the job our studio has done thus far, but as development has continued, we've realized what is best for the game is to give it more time.

"Our team will continue to work on the project, as well as our other games in development, including a brand new single-player experience; we look forward to sharing more soon."

