Genshin Impact Update 4.2 Masquerade of the Guilty Launches November 8

Developer miHoYo announced Genshin Impact update 4.2 is called "Masquerade of the Guilty" and will launch on November 8.

Version 4.2 “Masquerade of the Guilty” will bring the continuation of events in the main story which began from Version 4.0, in which the Traveler and the people of Fontaine will face unprecedented crises. Meanwhile, powerful allies including Furina, the Hydro Archon and Charlotte, a reporter will be available as playable characters. Additionally, new underwater regions to explore await you east of Fontaine.

Fontaine is on the brink of destruction in the upcoming Archon Quest. The nation needs all hands on deck, even the Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, as the Primordial Seawater which can dissolve all Fontainians comes dangerously close to submerging the nation. The approaching waters are also awakening formidable enemies as well as fearsome monsters. Travelers will face the All-Devouring Narwhal, the new weekly boss that deals massive AoE attacks, as well as The Foul who resides within. Meanwhile, another boss, the Hydro Tulpa, has also emerged from its slumber. It possesses the unique ability to buff itself during combat by absorbing Half-Tulpas.

Two prominent Fontaine figures will become playable in Version 4.2. The Hydro Archon Furina will finally join as a five-star Hydro sword user, and the ace reporter Charlotte will join as a four-star Cryo catalyst wielder. Furina fights gracefully and can switch between two Arkhe alignments, giving her a different look as well as different Elemental Skills that can be used to attack or heal. Her power can be further unleashed upon her Elemental Burst to provide damage and healing bonuses for the whole team. As a reporter, Charlotte integrates photography with combat with her custom Kamera Monsieur Verite, and she can also provide healing and Cryo damage within a field. Furina and Charlotte’s debuts coincide with Baizhu’s rerun in the first round of Event Wishes, followed by Cyno and Kamisato Ayato’s reruns.

In addition, Fontaine’s map extends eastward to Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region. The World Quest “The Narzissenkreuz Adventure” will continue in the Tower of Ipsissimus where the mysteries of the Primordial Sea will be unveiled. In Erinnyes Forest, the land and water are polluted by mysterious contaminated bacterial mats that players can cleanse with the help of the Xenochromatic Ball Octopus. Freminet and a clockwork penguin named Thelxie will also go on an adventure with the Traveler to Erinnyes Island to investigate the rumors of Water Imps.

More events will be arriving with special mini-games and exclusive bonuses. Thelxie, the clockwork penguin, will require upgrades which will be made possible by connecting circuits, collecting colorful shells or corals, or through combat. A new Fungi event will also offer players an opportunity to train them and command them to take down powerful enemies. Last but not least, Fontaine will host its very own photography event which will offer a special Kamera gadget, the Special Analysis Zoom Lens.

Genshin Impact is available now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version is in development.

