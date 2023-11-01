Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time Paid Expansion Announced, Headed to Apple Arcade, More - News

Gameloft during the Disney Dreamlight Valley Showcase announced A Rift in Time paid expansion for the game, an Apple Arcade version, the roadmap for 2024, and more.

View the trailer for the A Rift in Time paid expansion below:

Read the details below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley Unveils Paid Expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be getting its very first paid expansion pass on December 5—Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time. This all-new story will unfold across three new biomes and over three acts. At launch, as part of Act 1, players can look forward to meeting fan favorite characters including Gaston, Rapunzel, and EVE while discovering new biomes including Ancient‘s Landing, the Glittering Dunes, and the Wild Tangle.

On their adventures across Eternity Isle, players will discover the new time-manipulating Royal Hourglass tool, meet new animal companions, and unveil Ancient Machines, which will give players the ability to automate some of their daily tasks. Also new to the expansion is a new in-game board game called Scramblecoin. In this experience, players will play against Disney and Pixar villagers and collect character-inspired figurines each with their own unique powers. Collect the most coins to win, increase character friendship, and unlock better figurines!

Global Launch on December 5 Alongside New Free Content Update for Base Game Players

Update 8, “The Pumpkin King Returns,” was teased with a look at the beloved Jack Skellington, from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, who will be joining Dreamlight Valley. This update also brings a new Star Path that offers iconic Winter Disney Princess looks, and a brand-new multiplayer feature, that allows up to four players to visit each other’s Valleys. Best of all, Update 8 will go live on December 5 alongside the full release and Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion!

Roadmap Unveiled for 2024

A new content roadmap was unveiled highlighting the team’s dedication to a continued update cycle long into the future! Disney Dreamlight Valley players should anticipate the arrival of Mike and Sulley from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. in early 2024, Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog in mid-2024, alongside other surprise Villagers, Realms, and Star Path seasons.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition Launching on Apple Arcade on December 5

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition is heading to Apple Arcade later this year, so players can take their adventures on the go with their iPhone, iPad as well as on Apple TV, and Mac on December 5. Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition allows players to enjoy the base game alongside our expansion, Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time, with our latest updates and no seasonal Star Path or Premium Shop.

Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming Services

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Original Video Game Soundtrack is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Pandora. Listen to your favorite musical tracks from the game, no matter where you are.

