Cliff Bleszinski Feels Gears of War Needs a Reboot Similar to God of War

Cliff Bleszinski, the creator and director of the original Gears of War trilogy, in an interview with Comic Book believes the franchise could use a reboot similar to God of War (2018).

"I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot, like God of War had, and I've always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I'm happy to consult," said Bleszinski. "Gears will always be near and dear to my heart.

"Late afternoon, if I have a mimosa in me, sometimes I'll go to YouTube and I'll look up key cut scenes from the Gears franchise, like Dom's death, or Dom having to put down his wife, and I read the comments."

The last entry in the series, Gears 5, released for the Xbox One and PC in September 2019, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

