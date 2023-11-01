My Hero Ultra Rumble Tops Seven Million Downloads - News

Bandai Namco announced My Hero Ultra Rumble has surpassed seven million downloads since it released on September 28.

To celebrate the milestone Bandai Namco is giving away the following gifts:

Gold x10,000

Agency Points x1,000

Gallery Piece Red, Blue, Green x300 each

My Hero Ultra Rumble us available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

For the very first time, a free to play Battle Royale based on the hit anime series!

Challenge other players as a hero or a villain in My Hero Ultra Rumble!

Pick your favorite character and partner up with two other players online to defeat seven opposing teams.

Take part in memorable fights, make the most of your Quirk, augment your power, and unleash powerful skills.

Make sure to cooperate with your allies, be tactical and use the environment to your advantage. If you work well together, you’ll be the last ones standing!

Become the Hero or Villain You Want to Be

Choose your favorite characters from a quirky roster divided into five archetypes: Strike, Assault, Rapid, Technical, and Support.

Form the Ultimate Squad

Leap into the fray with two other Quirk users and fight for victory!

Collect Items and Get Stronger

Find items and defeat opponents to improve your abilities and get the upper hand over other teams!

Customize Your Experience

Unlock new characters and new customization options by gaining experience and winning rewards.

