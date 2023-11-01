Remnant II: The Awakened King DLC Arrives November 14 - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Gunfire Games announced Remnant II: The Awakened King DLC will launch on November 14 for $9.99.

The Awakened King DLC is the first DLC in the DLC Bundle, which includes three DLC packs for $24.99.

In this upcoming downloadable content for Remnant II, The One True King has awakened and is out for blood. Corrupted by the Root during his near-death slumber, the mad king sees betrayal at every turn and is on a rampage of revenge. Since his castle first arrived in a Dran coastal town, the tides are angry and the weather is chaotic, surfacing all manner of creatures from the depths and leaving many mysteries in its wake. In a brand new storyline, survivors must uncover the secrets behind The One True King by exploring a mysterious new area within the world of Losomn. In this strange new location, survivors will traverse new dungeons, acquire powerful equipment, meet unexpected allies and face new threats in their adventure to reach The One True King and defeat him once and for all.

New Storyline, Dungeons and Area Based in the World of Losomn

Delve deeper into the land of Losomn and experience a brand new storyline about the One True King – whose mind has been poisoned by the Root and is out for revenge against those who oppose him.

New Archetype: The Ritualist

Leveraging status effects to punish foes, this new Archetype is a master of pain and suffering. More details on the Archetype will be revealed closer to the downloadable content’s launch.

Many Items and Powerful Weapons that Enhance Gameplay

Outfit your survivor to survive this more deadly version of the world of Losomn by choosing from a host of new weapons and modifications, along with new items, like amulets and rings.

New Bosses, Characters and Fearsome Creatures to Encounter

Mysterious threats and survivors, of unknown origin, emerge from the ocean depths and roam the streets bringing new challenges for all players.

Remnant II is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

