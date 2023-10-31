Photos Comparing the PS5 Slim to the Original Have Appeared Online - News

The first photos of the new and smaller PlayStation 5 in the wild have appeared online. A user on Twitter claims to have bought one and posted several photos of the PS5 Slim.

The photos posted include comparisons with the original PS5 that showcase how much smaller the slimmer PS5 is to the original console.

A new advert that was recently spotted reveals a new PS5 Slim bundle will include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for $499.99. The PS5 Slim with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will launch for the same price, so this essentially includes Modern Warfare III for free.

A Look at New PS5 Slim vs OG PS5 Comparison #PlayStation



via @phantompainss pic.twitter.com/HIUu59rAxD — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) October 31, 2023

Check out the pricing for the new PS5 models below:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



View images comparing the PS5 Slim to the original PS5, as well as the horizontal stand below:

