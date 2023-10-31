Check Out 18 Minutes of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gameplay - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

GameSpot has posted a new video for Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that features 18 minutes of new gameplay.

The gameplay video features air combat on an air combat on an ikran mount, ground combat attacking an RDA main base, exploration, and more.

View the gameplay video below:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Amazon Luna on December 7.

