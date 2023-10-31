Remedy Gives Update on Control 2, Max Payne Remake, and More - News

Remedy Entertainment in a note to investors have provided an update on its upcoming slate of games, including Control 2, the Max Payne 1&2 remake, and more.

"Control 2 continues in the proof-of-concept stage," reads the note from Remedy. "The plans for this sequel are ambitious, and we have seen good progress both in the designs and in the game build. We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters. We focus on proving the identified key elements before moving to the next stage and scaling up the team."

On the Max Payne 1&2 remake the company stated, "Max Payne 1&2 remake progressed into the production readiness stage. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success."

Remedy also gave an update on Condor as it stated, "Condor, a co-operative multiplayer game, has progressed from the proof-of-concept to the production readiness stage. We have acquired valuable insights into developing service-based games and are now in a better position to create a game players can engage with for years."

The last game Remedy gave an update to was Codename Vanguard.

"In Codename Vanguard we are defining the next stages of the project with our publishing partner," said Remedy. "At the same time the project is aiming towards completing the proof-of-concept stage by the end of the year."

