Top Racer Collection Releases January 11, 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher and developer QUByte Interactive announced Top Racer Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on January 11, 2024.

Top Racer Collection brings back the ’90s classic in an amazing package, gathering three iconic games from the renowned racing franchise. With online features, step on the gas pedal and experience the nostalgic blend of action and addictive gameplay!

Top Racer Collection features classic titles like Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000. Besides that, the collection will feature brand new and exclusive content.

Originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), Top Racer conquered the players with engaging gameplay, vibrant graphics and iconic soundtracks.

New features in the Top Racer Collection:

Filters for a nostalgic experience.

Online mode for multiplayer races.

multiplayer races. Challenges with friends and opponents from all over the world in ranked mode.

Time Attack mode to test racing skills against the clock.

Campaign Mode and Custom Cup Mode.

