Developer QUByte Interactive announced VISCO Collection is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

VISCO Collection is a nostalgia-packed bundle of seven classic arcade games, each revitalized and enhanced for today’s gamers. Whether you’re a fan of shoot ’em ups, racing, shooters, or sports simulations, this collection has something for everyone.

The collection includes Andro Dunos, Bang Bead, Captain Tomaday, Flip Shot, Ganryu, Goal! Goal! Goal!, and Neo Drift Out.

Key Features:

Seven classic arcade games, expertly revitalized.

Dynamic, responsive, and informative menus for a user-friendly experience.

Online cooperative and versus modes in selected titles.

cooperative and versus modes in selected titles. Customize your gaming experience with different filters and screen options.

Enjoy a seamless multiplayer experience with the lobby system.

