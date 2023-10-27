9 Years of Shadows Headed to Switch on November 9 - News

/ 340 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Freedom Games and developer Halberd Studios announced the Metroidvania game, 9 Years of Shadows, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 9.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in March.

Read details on the game below:

For nine long years, the world has been submerged in the deepest of shadows, robbing every object and living creature of their color. Once a thriving civilization, the people have forgotten the warmth of the sun, the joy of laughter and the promise of a prosperous future.

Many brave souls have tried to venture inside the corrupting depths of Talos Castle, a long-abandoned orphanage from which the curse stemmed, but with each futile attempt, resignation became the daily fare for the people, all hope lost. Except for one person.

Armed with little other than her halberd and sheer nerve, Europa‘s daunting quest is clear: enter the castle, find the source of darkness, and return color to the lands before it is too late.

End the Curse

Set forth to a life-changing voyage. Take on the role of Europa and brave the amazing halls of Talos Castle as you uncover the disturbing truth of its inhabitants’ fate. A moving coming-of-age tale that stresses the importance of embracing our feelings in order to heal. Embark on a journey of friendship, where Europa and her loyal companion Apino learn to rely on each other to overcome any obstacle and help others along the way.

Meet memorable and enigmatic characters.

Find the remnants of ancient civilizations.

Enter gateways that speak echoes of the past.

Restore the World Through Music

With an entrancing and soothing soundtrack tuned to 432Hz composed by Michiru Yamane (Castlevania franchise) and ​Norihiko Hibino ​(Metal Gear Solid franchise), healing music plays a major role in both gameplay and narrative.

Collect musical notes and improve your abilities.

Perform quests for the composers and their orchestra at Teatro Degollado.

Decode enemy attack patterns through music.

Master the Elements

Encounter countless foes on the path to victory, each one as impressive as they are deadly. But with the right elemental armor, Europa and Apino are a force to be reckoned with.

Strategically switch between your elemental armors to gain dominance over the various creatures that lurk in the shadows.

Harness the power of Poseidon, Gaia, and Helios to solve puzzles as well as gain access to otherwise inaccessible locations to defeat giant bosses in classic Metroidvania fashion.

Explore a Stunning Pixel Art World

Scout the vivid setting of Talos Castle, where colorful characters, awe-striking architecture of ancient peoples, and otherworldly paintings await those courageous enough to seek them. Inside, the enemies that dwell within are as beautiful as they are deadly, a mixture of biological and mechanical parts ready to strike. Explore the map to find treasure, hand-crafted scenery, and ancient secrets worthy of a hero.

Explore a timeworn mechanical giant shrouded in corruption.

Battle hidden bosses with an intuitive combat system.

Scavenge collectibles and dive deeper into Talos’ lore.

Gain power ups that grant Europa and Apino unparalleled combat potential.

Combine melee prowess with ranged spirit magic to cleanse the corrupted world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles