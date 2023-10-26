Former PlayStation CEO: It is 'Criminal' the Industry Isn't Doing More to Preserve Games - News

Former PlayStation President and CEO Shawn Layden in an interview with the Lan Parties podcast said the video game industry needs to do more to preserve its games and history.

"Preservation is important," said Layden. "I'm hoping that more people in the industry, certainly the big players, begin to realize that there’s an obligation and responsibility. This isn’t throw-away stuff we’re making.

"This is stuff that should be around for a long time because future generations will enjoy it in the same way that we have and it’s criminal that we’re not doing more to protect it."

Layden was asked about Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and he expressed some concerns.

"My concern around consolidation is that often it impacts creativity," said Layden. "For instance, it takes some kind of small, independent, wild horse studios and brings them into a larger conglomerate and essentially time slows down the bigger you are, time slows down.

"I’m also concerned when studios get bought and instead of enabling a way to create their game, they maybe get absorbed into a larger enterprise that’s making a larger game, you know, how many studios are involved in making blockbuster games that will stagger the mind."

