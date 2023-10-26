Blasphemous II Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on November 2 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen have announced Blasphemous II will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 2.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in August.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Following a newly reawakened Penitent One, Blasphemous II thrusts players back into an endless cycle of life, death, and resurrection as they face monstrous enemies and inconceivable challenges to halt the prophetic birth of a new Child of the Miracle. Featuring three unique weapons to acquire and master, and an enhanced skillset to choose from, players will have to use these new tools to survive and explore a land hell bent on sending them back to the grave as they collect scattered pieces of lore, unpick long forgotten secrets, and avoid deaths final embrace.

Discover a Rich Non-Linear World

A series of enchantingly grotesque landscapes await, oozing gothic charm and littered with unforgiving traps; there is no wrong turn to take, only scores to settle

Unleash Savage Combat

Brutal executions and expanded combos provide new and devastating ways to rain destruction on the abominations that await

Play Your Way

Blasphemous 2 provides the ability to customize and improve the Penitent Ones’ base skillset, and introduces new unique weapons that expand player tactics

Overcome Intense Boss Battles

Twisted bosses with unique attack patterns and sundering abilities await in the darkest corners of this twisted new land

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

