Spirit of the North 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Merge Games and developer Infuse Studio have announced open-world adventure game, Spirit of the North 2, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Embark on an epic adventure, unravelling the mysteries of a beautiful ancient world in this breathtaking third-person adventure.

Sequel to the acclaimed Spirit of the North, take on the role of an isolated fox with a raven companion on a quest to restore the lost guardian.

In an ancient world left in ruin, roam a stunning open world rich with lore and primordial secrets to discover.

With the help of your ever wise companion, seek out the lost legendary guardians and release them from the grasp of the dark shaman Grimnir.

A Vast Open World

Roam freely through a vast and ancient open world, rich with long-forgotten history. Explore unique and visually captivating biomes, each with its own challenges and secrets to uncover

Seek Out Powerful Runes

Discover potent runes that enhance your abilities as your quest takes you from dense forests, through snow-capped peaks and to dark and ancient crypts to save the lost guardians.

Extensive Customization

Tailor your fox’s appearance and skills to suit your playstyle, making each playthrough unique.

Ancient Guardians

Face off against formidable foes as you save the legendary guardian beasts in thrilling, puzzle – based encounters

