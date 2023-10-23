Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts, Super Mario Bros Wonder Debuts in 2nd - Sales

/ 3,874 Views

by, posted 4 days ago

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 21, 2023.

The PlayStation 5 exclusive had the second biggest retail launch for a game on the PS5 this year with sales just behind the previous record holder Hogwarts Legacy.

Launch sales for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are 27 percent lower than the PS5 launch of 2022's God of War Ragnarök. It should be noted Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launched on a Friday, while God of War Ragnarök released on a Wednesday.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had the fourth biggest launch of 2023, behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, EA Sports FC24, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Comparing to the last two releases in the series, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 had a launch 43 percent lower than Marvel's Spider-Man and 29 percent higher than Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This is retail sales only and digital sales have grown over the last five years.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder debuted in second place and slightly outsold 2009's New Super Mario Bros Wii to make it the biggest 2D Mario launch in UK history. Launch sales were barely behind 2017's Super Mario Odyssey and 2020's Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder had the fifth biggest retail launch of the year with sales 62 percent lower than the other big Switch exclusive this year, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sonic Superstars debuted in fourth place with launch sales 63 percent lower than last year's Sonic Frontiers. 49 percent of retail sales were on the Switch, 34 percent on the PS5, 10 percent on the Xbox, and six percent on the PS4.

After three weeks in first place, EA Sports FC 24 dropped to third place with sales down 53 percent week-on-week. Assassin's Creed Mirage is down three spots to fifth place with sales down 49 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Sonic Superstars - NEW Assassin's Creed: Mirage Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft (NS) Nintendo Switch Sports

Update: There was some double counting for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, so the article has been updated with the correct figures for the game.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles