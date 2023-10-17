Air Twister Interview: Legendary Creator Yu Suzuki Shares Details on Rail Shooter - Article

by, posted 4 hours ago

Yu Suzuki is a legend in the video game industry, and for good reason. He is directly responsible for several SEGA arcade successes in the 1980s and 90s — including Space Harrier, Hang-On, Out Run, After Burner, and Virtua Racing — and he pushed the development of 3D gaming forward via pseudo-3D sprite scaling and polygonal graphics.

His latest game, Air Twister, represents a return to those arcade roots. An automatically-scrolling rail shooter in the style of Space Harrier or Panzer Dragoon, Air Twister follows Princess Arch as she fights to save her planet from destructive invaders. The game, which first launched last summer on iOS and macOS via Apple Arcade, comes to PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on November 10. It features 12 stages, over 20 enemy types, and an otherworldly soundtrack from Dutch musician Valensia.

Ahead of the game's console debut, Suzuki-san was kind enough to share his thoughts with us on the game's development, gameplay loop, art design, and music.





VGCHARTZ: Did the idea for Air Twister come to you recently, or have you been thinking about it for a while?



SUZUKI: It all started when I visited Apple headquarters and we were talking about the possibility of creating a title for Apple Arcade that could be played over and over again, just like a good old arcade game.

VGCHARTZ: What were the main challenges in porting Air Twister, formerly an Apple Arcade exclusive, to home consoles?

SUZUKI: We initially developed the game using a gamepad and then adapted it to touchscreen controls. Because we did it this way, we did not have to make any major changes to the UI or controls so it was not much of an issue.

VGCHARTZ: What rail shooters, past or present, influenced this game? Perhaps your own Space Harrier?

SUZUKI: What I want to do with a fantasy style shooter is the same now as it was back then. In 1986 with the technology at my disposal it bred Space Harrier. Under that same concept with today's technology, it was reiterated as Air Twister. The connecting threads will always be there.

VGCHARTZ: With so many independent games on the market, how do you cut through the noise and connect Air Twister with its target audience?

SUZUKI: Air Twister has a retro feel to it, so in that vein the controls are simple and it is fun to play over and over. I hope those qualities are what brings people in and gets talked about.

VGCHARTZ: Replaying levels seems to be a big part of Air Twister. How does the game inspire players to keep coming back for more?

SUZUKI: Air Twister features an Adventure Map where you can unlock new skills, items, modes and mini-games. There are different weapons you can obtain and power up to keep getting stronger. There are also customization options to unlock to change your face paint, outfit, hair, and make-up so you can give Arch your own look, even a ninja. There is a lot of content in the Adventure Map, so the more you play, the more there is to experience.

VGCHARTZ: There's a dream-like, almost psychedelic visual landscape in the game. Where did that come from?

SUZUKI: Things like rocks, buildings and people floating and flying in the air are inspired by science fiction novels and the like. But the idea of riding some large animal is my tribute to the The NeverEnding Story.

VGCHARTZ: Tell me about your collaboration with Valensia. How has his music elevated the game?

SUZUKI: I have been a fan of Valensia for a long time and thought his music just went so well with fantasy. When we had the Air Twister prototype in hand, I matched it up with some of Valensia's songs and was convinced it was the best fit, and while I didn't know if he was still in the business, I looked him up on social media to get in touch. I introduced myself and straight out said I wanted to work with him.

VGCHARTZ: What about your publishing partnership with ININ? How did that get started?

SUZUKI: United Games Entertainment approached us first. I could tell their attitude towards Air Twister was very enthusiastic and they were ready to go, so we asked them to be our worldwide publisher and signed with their label, ININ.

VGCHARTZ: If Air Twister is successful on consoles, would you be interested in making a sequel or developing another rail shooter?

SUZUKI: Definitely. When we hit that point, let me know!

I'd like to thank Yu Suzuki for his time and insight, and PR Hound for arranging the interview. Air Twister will be available digitally and physically on Switch and PS5, and as a download on PS4, Xbox, and PC, on November 10. You can find pre-order information for the physical version on the ININ website.

