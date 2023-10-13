EA Sports FC 24 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 39, 2023, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 24 debuted in second place, the Xbox Series X|S version debuted in third place, and Nintendo Switch version debuted in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) rounds out the top five.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 The Crew Motorfest Mortal Kombat 1

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Diablo IV Starfield

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom PC EA Sports FC 24 Payday 3 - Collector's Edition Starfield

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles