Detective Pikachu Returns Debuts 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 110K, PS5 Sells 34K - Sales

/ 401 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Detective Pikachu Returns (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 85,639 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 8, 2023.

The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 30,267 units.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 20,407 units. The PS4 version debuted in seventh place.

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS5) debuted in fifth place with sales of 11,740 units. The PS4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 8,554 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 15,748 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) took eighth place with sales of 7,491 units. Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) came in ninth place with sales of 6,571 units, while EA Sports FC 24 rounds out the top 10 with sales of 6,004 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 110,241 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 33,754 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,020 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 995 units, and the 3DS sold 21 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 85,639 (New) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 30,267 (New) [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 20,407 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 15,748 (898,284) [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 11,740 (New) [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) – 8,554 (New) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) – 8,029 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,491 (5,508,702) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,571 (5,151,441) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 6,004 (22,489)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 100,019 (5,798,181) PlayStation 5 – 31,995 (3,901,786) Switch – 5,137 (19,566,247) Switch Lite – 5,085 (5,517,733) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,759 (586,897) PlayStation 4 – 1,020 (7,898,896) Xbox Series X – 571 (223,801) Xbox Series S – 424 (289,261) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,423)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles