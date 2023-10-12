Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf Out Now for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developers RideonJapan and Esquadra have announced the tactical simulation RPG, Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 worldwide for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99.

The game first released in Japan for the Switch on February 9, followed by the PS5 and PS4 on April 19. The Switch version released worldwide on April 27.

Read details on the game below:

A prayer for the fallen to rise from the depths of despair…

Mercenaries Lament: Requiem of the Silver Wolf is a tactical simulation RPG set in a fantasy world.

Battles occur on quarter-view maps with height differences, where character positioning in the front, back, and side of enemy units may very well determine each battle’s outcome.

Support effects depend on where allied characters in your party are positioned, allowing players to enjoy highly strategic maneuvers. Players have a high degree of freedom in character development, such as acquiring and strengthening skills and changing classes by using skill points earned in battle.

The characters are beautifully drawn with rich facial expressions by the illustrator Sakura Mochi!

Story

Several years have passed since a mysterious disease with no cure quickly spread across the continent.

Those infected would suffer a horrible fate of turning into zombies after their death, mindlessly attacking the living. It has become the norm for hired mercenaries to spend countless days clearing the lands of the undead.

Such a mercenary is Johann, captain of the Silver Wolf Mercenary Company. He is paid a visit by the Grim Reaper, and narrowly escapes its blade of death, but the Reaper leaves him with an eerie prophecy: “In the next 100 days, your luck shall run out. That shall be the day of your fate.”

After awaking from a delirious slumber, he is met by a young woman with miraculous powers that can heal people from the disease.

Was his encounter with the Grim Reaper but a nightmare….?

Regardless, Johann offers to protect the miracle worker on her travels to save as many people as she can. They set out on a journey to travel the kingdom, curing the infected.

Soon, however, Johann must confront his mortality…

Advent Soul

When Amalie, the heroine is in your party, you can fill a gauge on the top right of the screen which will allow you to stock 1 BP when full. (Up to 9 BP can be stocked up.) By using BP characters can enter a state called “Advent Soul” which fortifies the character for a certain period of time. The character can then use “Advent attacks” with other party members and “Soul Exceed” skills, which are special moves.

Advent Attacks

When a character in “Advent mode” is positioned to sandwich an enemy with another ally, a coordinated attack can be unleashed by performing a normal attack or attack skill. The Advent attacks are unique skills for each character and provide a chance to inflict heavy damage.

Soul Exceed Skills

Units in Advent mode can use Soul Exceed skills at any time. This special move is unique to each character, and effects vary from inflicting immense damage to the enemy to recovering HP and abnormalities of all allies. (Once Soul Exceed is used, the character’s Advent mode will be lifted.) Utilizing Soul Exceed skills are the key to victory!

Orbs with Hidden Power

There are mysterious “Orbs” that can be obtained from story progression, specific locations, and certain enemies. There are 13 Orbs in total scattered throughout the game. You can check the status of your collection on a dedicated screen and equip your character with them as accessories. What will happen when all the Orbs are collected?

