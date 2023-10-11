Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery Arrives October 26 for All Major Consoles - News

Developer worm club announced Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass on October 26.

The collection includes Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island, Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, and Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County. All three games are available for PC via Steam, while The Entire Mystery is available on PC via the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Play as the #2 best investigator as you find clues, question silly suspects, and look at things through your magnifying glass. Some nay-sayers have called the magnifying glass “useless,” but what do they know?

In Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island, a sloth has been haunted for weeks by a mysterious ghost that nobody can seem to track down. Even after hiring a team of ghost scientists, the mystery is no closer to being solved. Luckily for this tropical sloth, and unluckily for this pesky ghost, Frog Detective is here to crack the case! The Haunted Island is the first in this award-winning series, and this bite-sized mystery is what started an international cult obsession with the world of Frog Detective.

In rog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard, we follow the Detective to Warlock Woods, where a celebratory parade for their newest neighbor has been maliciously destroyed. Now the neighbor is nowhere to be seen, and the town is in ruin. Can Frog Detective get to the bottom of things? We sure hope so, otherwise the game would be a bummer.

In the exciting series finale, Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County, The Detective and Lobster Cop are tasked to solve the conundrum of a sheriff-less town. But not all is as it seems here, when a surprisingly simple solution to the case reveals a sinister scheme. Maybe crime is real after all…

This final mystery is jam-packed with twists and turns, a true love letter to the Frog Detective fans.

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a family-friendly yet witty take on the detective game genre. Solve the mysteries on your own, or play along with friends as you take turns reading out the dialogue. Think you can crack the case?

Game languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil).

