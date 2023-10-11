In Stars and Time Releases November 20 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer insertdisc5 announced In Stars and Time will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 20.

View the launch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In Stars and Time tells the story of Siffrin and their adventurer friends Mirabelle, Isabeau, Odile, and Bonnie—a found family fated to repeat the same two days over and over again as they fight to save the world from the tyrannical reign of an evil king. Thing is, only Siffrin knows that his party is stuck in a time-loop, and each fresh start takes an inevitable toll…

Features:

Save the world through the power of Rock, Paper, Scissors in strategic turn-based RPG combat encounters.

turn-based RPG combat encounters. Ignore the limits of time and space to fix your past mistakes by repeating the same two days over and over again.

Equip your memories of your friends to make your party stronger in combat.

Watch the fate of this world unfold as you escape the twists and turns of this endless (???) loop.

Eat samosas with your friends!

Get heckled by a cheeky ethereal being of infinite starlight.

Pray to a god for good luck in your travels. You’re gonna need it.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles