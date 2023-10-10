Kona II: Brume Arrives October 18 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Ravenscourt and developer Parabole announced Kona II: Brume will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 18.

Northern Quebec, 1970. A bizarre mist—the Brume—is disconnecting a rural mining village from its quiet reality and disrupting the balance of nature. But where is it coming from?

Step back into the role of Detective Carl Faubert and dive deeper into the surreal mysteries of Kona.

Make your trek through the snowy landscapes of Northern Canada and discover that you are not entirely alone. Find other stranded people—both victims and survivors of a devastating avalanche—and uncover the hidden dark truth of the Brume.

Key Features:

Explore – Explore the vast fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada and fight your way through the village – or what’s left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled and navigate the surrounding lakes.

– Explore the vast fictive land of Manastan in Northern Canada and fight your way through the village – or what’s left of it. Search for clues in wooden shacks, visit nearby locations on your trusty dog sled and navigate the surrounding lakes. Investigate – Follow your clues and findings very carefully. Consult Carl Faulbert’s Journal and put your detective skills to the test. Can you piece together the mystery behind the brume?

– Follow your clues and findings very carefully. Consult Carl Faulbert’s Journal and put your detective skills to the test. Can you piece together the mystery behind the brume? Survive – The Brume is relentless: a bitter cold blizzard, dangerous wildlife and troubling nightmares. Prepare to survive against all odds.

– The Brume is relentless: a bitter cold blizzard, dangerous wildlife and troubling nightmares. Prepare to survive against all odds. Experience – A rich story unfolds with every step you take. Find and inspect objects, letters and documents, while an omniscient storyteller narrates your journey in Manastan.

