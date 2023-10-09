Activision Blizzard Doesn't Have Plans to Add Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV on Game Pass in 2023 - News

Activision Blizzard in a statement responding to questions on whether or not upcoming and recently launched games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. They currently don't have plans to add Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV to the subscription service this year.

The publisher is currently anticipating adding games to Xbox Game pass sometime in the next year.

"It’s awesome to see anticipation building for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III," said Activision Blizzard. "As we continue to work toward regulatory approval of the Microsoft deal, we’ve been getting some questions whether our upcoming and recently launched games will be available via Game Pass.

"While we do not have plans to put Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV into Game Pass this year, once the deal closes, we expect to start working with Xbox to bring our titles to more players around the world. And we anticipate that we would begin adding games into Game Pass sometime in the course of next year."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.

