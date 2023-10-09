Little Goody Two Shoes Arrives October 31 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix Collective and developer AstralShift announced the horror RPG, Little Goody Two Shoes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 31. A demo is now available.

Dive into the Fairytale

There once was Elise , a vibrant and ambitious young lass with a big dream—becoming filthy rich. In spite of this, the stars didn’t seem to have reserved our protagonist much fortune in life. Elise, who came from humble beginnings, had no choice but to spend her days away assisting her fellow neighbors with menial tasks to make a living.

One day, Elise discovers a pair of beautiful shiny red shoes buried in her backyard—what a surprise! Bewitched, Elise embarks on a fearful journey that pulls her closer and closer into the heart of the mysterious Woods!

Will Elise risk it all for the sake of a dream come true, or settle for her humble day-to-day life? The ending of this tale is yours to write…

Venture into the Woods

Little Goody Two Shoes is a horror narrative adventure game, set in a hand-painted fairy tale environment. There are 10 possible endings to fit your choices and actions in the game.

But there’s more than meets the eye here, as you must also manage multiple aspects of Elise’s life in the village to stay alive. Remember, all decisions matter in this story!

During the day, you will need to strengthen Elise’s bonds with her fellow villagers and work to make a living by playing fun minigames.

But once the moon rises, make sure to keep Elise fed, healthy and sane in the multiple encounters with deadly foes as she makes her way further into the Woods.

Key Features:

Kieferberg is a small and devout village, which means Elise will need to carefully navigate her relationships with the villagers to avoid arousing suspicion of witchcraft and be left to die in the Woods as punishment.

At night, Elise can roam around the Woodlands, a mystical and phantasmagorical realm where enigmas and deadly enemies await as she tries to uncover its secrets.

Through a limited day and night cycle Elise will need to carefully manage her needs if she wants to stay alive to finish her tale.

Get struck by Cupid’s arrow and fall in love with the charming bachelorettes of Kieferberg. In this all-female cast of romanceable characters, unlock dreamy date scenes and storylines for each of them.

