Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal Announced for Switch, iOS, and Android - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

IO Interactive and Feral Interactive have announced Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. It will launch this Fall for iOS and Android, and for the Switch this Winter.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

This is a sparkling version of the stealth classic Hitman: Blood Money for new platforms, complete with a suite of improvements that deliver powerful new features such as Instinct Mode, an ever-present minimap, and a wide array of gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series.

Reprisal’s twelve sandbox missions offer endless opportunities to experiment, with many different routes to success. From the refined surroundings of the Paris opera to the heaving streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras, how Agent 47 executes his commissions is up to the player. Whether it’s a very public execution, a silent kill with no witnesses or an “unfortunate accident,” a generous armoury of tools, weapons, disguises and blunt objects are always on-hand to help with decision making.

