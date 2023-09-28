Pikmin 1+2 Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 73K, PS5 Sells 47K, XS Sells 9K - Sales

Pikmin 1+2 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,941 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 24, 2023.

Lies of P (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 9,493 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 22,894 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 9,066 units. Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is down from third to fifth place with sales of 9,035 units.

Ring Fit Adventures (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,198, Minecraft (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,996 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,637 units.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,449 units and Super Bomberman R 2 (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 4,433 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 72,590 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 46,729 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 9,058 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 702 units, and the 3DS sold 73 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 23,941 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 22,894 (864,229) [PS5] Lies of P (Neowiz< 09/19/23) – 9,493 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,066 (5,493,686) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,035 (5,137,268) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,198 (3,470,036) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,996 (3,269,466) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,637 (5,290,636) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,449 (1,864,134) [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 4,433 (16,021)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 54,089 (5,655,892) PlayStation 5 – 43,482 (3,829,395) Switch Lite – 8,432 (5,505,765) Switch – 10,069 (19,553,735) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,247 (579,588) Xbox Series S – 7,655 (285,352) Xbox Series X – 1,403 (222,187) PlayStation 4 – 702 (7,897,453) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 73 (1,192,375)

