Cities: Skylines II for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Delayed to Spring 2024

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Colossal Order announced the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Cities: Skylines II have been delayed from October 24 to Spring 2024.

The PC version of the game will still launch on Steam on October 24.

Read a message from Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order below:

Hello City Building Enthusiasts!

We are sharing an update with you on the upcoming launch of Cities: Skylines II.

We are hard at work preparing the game for our release on October 24. While doing so, we have realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console. As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PlayStation 5 to spring 2024.

The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms.

We’ll share more updates on the console release window soon.

As work on optimization continues, we’re also updating the minimum and recommended PC specs.

If you have remaining questions, please find our FAQ here.

In the meantime, we are excited to welcome PC players to build their dream cities on October 24.

Happy Building!

Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive

