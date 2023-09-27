The Crew Motorfest Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

The Crew Motorfest (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 37, 2023, according to SELL.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (NS) debuted in second place. Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) re-entered the top five in third place and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

The Crew Motorfest Final Fantasy XVI Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Starfield The Crew Motorfest Mortal Kombat 1 - Premium Edition

PS4 The Crew Motorfest NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One The Crew Motorfest Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Starfield - Constellation Edition Starfield Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition

