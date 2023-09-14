Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 Launches This Holiday - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 will launch this Holiday.

The sixth and final wave adds Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii and seven more courses, plus four returning playable character: Diddy King, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette.

View the Wave 6 trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

The final wave of DLC for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game is nearing the finish line! Drift and drive under an amber sky in Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii. Or put the pedal to the metal with more returning characters, including Diddy Kong from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Funky Kong from Mario Kart Wii and, from the Mario Kart Tour game, Pauline and Peachette! Wave 6 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC sails onto Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

