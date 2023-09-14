We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip Now Available, Free Until October 13 - News

Total Mayhem Games have announced and released cooperative puzzle game, We Were Here Together: Expeditions, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will be free until October 13.

Think you and your bestie can take on any challenge together? We’d like to see you try! This new bite-sized standalone We Were Here experience will really put your friendship to the test. To prove that your friendship can overcome anything, you will need to take on several puzzling challenges.

It’s all about communication, teamwork… and trust. Talk together, work together, and most of all, believe in your friend.

The two of you are alone at sea when pursuing a distress call leads you to a deserted island, where you encounter a mysterious boat ride in an abandoned amusement park. This is a voyage you won’t forget, with puzzles that take two to solve. The state of your friendship will directly affect the state of your friend-ship!

We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip has a free boarding ticket until October 13.

Be aware, this is an actual test as you’ll be graded on how well you solve these puzzles! Will friendship truly last forever? Or is this friend-ship sinking to the bottom of the ocean?

We Were Here Expedition Series

From the makers of the renowned We Were Here Series comes the bite-sized We Were Here Expeditions! The perfect chance for new Explorers to get a taste of our flavor of cooperative puzzle fun—while longtime fans can try to achieve the perfect score. Everything’s better together with a friend, and cross-play is supported so if your friends use a different platform you can still board the friend-ship! Playing with your friend and communicating well is key to the series: asymmetrical puzzles give players different perspectives and can only be solved together. But don’t worry, your walkie-talkies will let you keep in touch. Over and out!

Note: This game is cooperative play only. It requires both players to have a working PC-compatible microphone and an internet connection.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

