FZ: Formation Z Arrives in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher City Connection and developer Granzella announced FZ: Formation Z will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam worldwide in 2024.

The game will be playable at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which runs from September 21 to 24.

Ready yourself for an intense robot shooting raid battle like never before!

Here’s one of the most emblematic titles from Jaleco, Formation Z. Take the form of a humanoid robot or the form of an aircraft to defeat your enemies in a brand new game with updated graphics and sound design. Soldiers, in formation. A shivering and exciting return awaits us!

