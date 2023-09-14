Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

City Connection has announced action shooter, Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide in 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take control of heavily armed robots and fight on the battlefield.

Released in 1997, this action game where you customize robots to fight is back and will be part of the Saturn Tribute series.

Get on board of an anthropomorphic robot, an Assault Suit, customize its weapons and equipment, and fight on various battlefields.

Consult the hints to complete a mission. You can also raise the durability of your robots to fight longer.

Convenient Features and Option Settings Only Available in Saturn Tribute

Rewind – Rewind gameplay a by certain amount of time and resume.

– Rewind gameplay a by certain amount of time and resume. Quick Save / Load – Save game state at any point.

Saturn Tribute

Reprints of classics produced and developed by City Connection with the Zebra Engine during the Saturn era.

Play a variety of titles with improved controls and new features.

