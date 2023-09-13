Square Enix Share Price Has Dropped by Over 30% Since Final Fantasy XVI Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 947 Views
The market value for Square Enix has dropped by nearly $2 billion since the release of the PlayStation 5 excusive Final Fantasy XVI, according to a report from Bloomberg.
The stock price for Square Enix has dropped by over 30 percent from a peak of $26.50 per share on June 21 down to $18.18 today.
"Flooding the market with unfinished, bad or untested games is a bad move," said Tokyo-based developer and gamer Michael Prefontaine speaking with Bloomberg. "The company has overstretched itself on too many titles without proper oversight."
Prefontaine listed Marvel’s Avengers, Forspoken and The DioField Chronicle as games that had a poor reception.
New Chief Executive Officer Takashi Kiryu has sated he will start to release few smaller titles and decrease outsourcing to focus on big-budget games that have higher potential for profit.
"We remain concerned with the company’s game development structure and game quality control, which could limit the longer term performance," said Macquarie Capital Securities Japan analyst Yijia Zhai.
Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto added, "Square Enix has problems with their games output. These titles get a 70% rating on Metacritic, are kind of OK and are just very forgettable."
MST Financial analyst David Gibson says Square Enix will be able to bank on its legacy franchises for at least the short term. However, anew mobile Final Fantasy VII game released last week and the report claims sales for the game fell short of investor expectations.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
They are just another developer now. Long gone are the 90s when they were THE premier RPG maker and even the 2000s when they weren't anymore but were still among the best and still sorta had the aura of that title thanks to the 90s. Hype for new FF these games I think are more about nostalgia of when FF games were among the best games being made, rather than actual excitement for the series as it is now.
Considering they they are still betting hard on NFT games, I would say it's deserved. Funny thing is that FF16 is pretty much their only title so far this gen that didn't sell like absolute garbage. Just below what was expected.
If it launched on Xbox and PC it would have missed a lot of funds and help during dev time. For probably less than one million sales. On Switch could have sold more than on PlayStation though. But I can't see this game running on Switch without building a port from scratch.
All stocks have been pretty volatile the past 3 years, good news stocks jump 20% bad news they drop 20%. SE had a big uptick in the month before FF 16th release, if you look just 20 days earlier to June 1st its down closer to 15%. Not good, but in the world we've lived in recently all stocks and cyrpto are very price sensitive and have big swings.
Maybe if they dropped all that block chain bullshit they'd have a higher share value.
The article didn’t mention that their MMO section and Mobile section are down -22% and -18% respectively alongside previous flops like Babylons fall, marvels avengers, Forspoken, the Diofield chronicle, harvestella and many more.
The boss fights from Platinum were amazing. Rest of the game now that I've had a few months to sit on it. Kind of a letdown. It falls apart fast ans final act drags on forever.
These “news” outlets are discrediting themselves. Not a single mention of the gigantic failure of the strategy of exclusivity for PS5 which has been a disaster for Square Enix.
Square themselves have recently made moves indicating that exclusives will be less prominent, but the news makes no mention of this.
Yeah because Star Oceans and the non mainline FF titles which where multiplatform did them any wonders. Or Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy for that matter. Saleswise they are all flops.
Considering how many flops Square makes its a wonder they don't have financial trouble. Nintendo exclusives seems to be the only game that Square can make consistently profitable. Turning to Xbox and PC won't help Square they need to turn to Nintendo.
It comes to no surprising seeing the list/lack of games they've been releasing. Just reading their TGS line-up looks bland.
They need to make a new Parasite Eve game and get on the horror game band-wagon while its still hot. Even Konami's doing it.
If they've released forspoken and 16 simultaneously on PC ,Xbox and gsmepass the situation may have been different
Forspoken was released on PC at launch. FF16 could've been different if it had, but we'll never know. At least a PC version is confirmed to be currently in development. SE the past several years has had a lot of middling games at best though which definitely attributed to their current financial situations, but the last several games have been really well received and with FF7 Rebirth, PC port and paid DLC for FF16, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, and what seems to be a lot of ports to Xbox alongside FF14, hopefully it'll start to turn the tides for the company.
Well received is all good and well but they need to sell. Forspoken, Star Ocean and non mainline Final Fantasy games haven't delivered on that end so far. Nor did the big Marvel games.
FF16 is the only one that Square made in the last years that is (not a Switch exclusive) that's somewhat profitable. Though I doubt the 500k units it could sell on Xbox for above garbage bin price will make much of a dent.
Ff7r didn't sell as well as other main line series because of that exclusivity.
It's more the fact that square didn't take opportunity to use the millions of people on gamepass. That's their downfall.
16 is also because it's strayed quite far away for what makes a GD final fantasy. Played a bit and it just feels like a slow action Game
7 remake is a remake not a mainline title. It is also sold on pc though, which is the biggest install base for these type of games after Switch and PS5.
The order it would release on all platforms at the same time would be Switch >> PS5 >>> pc >>>> Xbox. Gamepass doesn't make that much money for Square though.
At best Microsoft would give Square 50 million upfront. In return it also wouldn't have gotten that bag of Sony money or any Playstation support. With it hardly having any sales on Xbox and a lot less on pc. There is a reason Persona 6 isn't going to launch on gamepass either.
The future for Square is with Nintendo or bankruptcy not with Microsoft. Since the former is the only one which has an installbase that will buy most of their games in amounts that actually matter.
It wouldn't have made either game any better. I would appreciate a deeper, more strategic RPG experience for the FFs. And to appeal to a more casual crowd base, perhaps a different spin-off series for that.
It wouldn't but it would help their sales. But yes 16 strayed far away from the final fantasy DNA. They wanted to make DMC combat but couldn't get moj 1080 locked 60fps which is disappointing