Square Enix Share Price Has Dropped by Over 30% Since Final Fantasy XVI Released

The market value for Square Enix has dropped by nearly $2 billion since the release of the PlayStation 5 excusive Final Fantasy XVI, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The stock price for Square Enix has dropped by over 30 percent from a peak of $26.50 per share on June 21 down to $18.18 today.

"Flooding the market with unfinished, bad or untested games is a bad move," said Tokyo-based developer and gamer Michael Prefontaine speaking with Bloomberg. "The company has overstretched itself on too many titles without proper oversight."

Prefontaine listed Marvel’s Avengers, Forspoken and The DioField Chronicle as games that had a poor reception.

New Chief Executive Officer Takashi Kiryu has sated he will start to release few smaller titles and decrease outsourcing to focus on big-budget games that have higher potential for profit.

"We remain concerned with the company’s game development structure and game quality control, which could limit the longer term performance," said Macquarie Capital Securities Japan analyst Yijia Zhai.

Tokyo-based industry consultant Serkan Toto added, "Square Enix has problems with their games output. These titles get a 70% rating on Metacritic, are kind of OK and are just very forgettable."

MST Financial analyst David Gibson says Square Enix will be able to bank on its legacy franchises for at least the short term. However, anew mobile Final Fantasy VII game released last week and the report claims sales for the game fell short of investor expectations.

