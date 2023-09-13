Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Launches December 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Owlcat Games announced Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG on December 7.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Made in a close partnership with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is a story-rich classical RPG from Owlcat Games, developers of the critically acclaimed game, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Explore the Koronus Expanse

Begin your adventure aboard your personal, giant voidship, traveling between the multitude of systems within the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous region of space. Despite being considered a backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void, filled with dangerous creatures and prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration.

Your Decisions Matter, Lord-Captain

During quests show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – your every decision and every act, even in character creation, is changing the in-game open world and those who inhabit it.

Gather Your Crew

Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue of righteous heroes, twisted psykers, and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to amass ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their own personal journeys, changing their destinies forever.

Plan Your Actions Carefully

Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged isometric turn-based tactical combat. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough – use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader ruleset allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore.

