Former PlayStation and Marvel Executive Appointed Epic Games CCO

Earlier this month Epic Games Chief Creative Officer (CCO) Donald Mustard revealed he will be retiring from his role later this month.

Charlie Wren, who previously worked at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Marvel Studios, and Riot Games, announced he will be the new CCO of Epic Games.

Excited to share that I embarked on a new adventure as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Epic Games," said Wren. "Deeply grateful to everyone who has come alongside me thus far. The journey ahead promises to be truly epic!"

Wren was a director and creative consultant at Riot Games, co-founder and head of Marvel Studios' Visual Development, and a director of visual development at Sony Santa Monica.

