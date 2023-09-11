SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Launches October 16 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios announced SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 16 for $39.99 alongside a free updates on all platforms.

Users who own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade for free.

View the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

Read details on the free update below:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

New Feature Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

New Costumes New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.

Improvements (PlayStation 5 only) Support of DualSense controller audio output when picking up items. Support of DualSense adaptive triggers when using reef blower and swinging hook actions.

(PlayStation 5 only)

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

New Feature Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

New Costumes New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



PC (Steam, GOG, Epic)

New Feature Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

New Costumes New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



Switch

New Feature Photo Mode – Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

New Costumes New costume “King Doubloon” for collecting all doubloons is now available. New costume “Plush Gary” for unlocking all awards is now available.



All Platforms

Bug Fixes Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working. Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen. Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.



SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

