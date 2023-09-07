Summer Game Fest Returns in June 2024 to LA - News

Summer Game Fest creator and host Geoff Keighley announced the event will return in June 2024 to Los Angeles, California. More details will be shared in the coming months.

"Next June, Summer Game Fest returns to Los Angeles for a spectacular celebration of what's next in gaming," said Keighley. "Stay tuned for more details in the coming months!"

Check out the breakdown of the announcements at Summer Game Fest 2023 here.

Next June, @SummerGameFest returns to Los Angeles for a spectacular celebration of what's next in gaming.



Stay tuned for more details in the coming months!

