PlateUp! Launches November 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and Game Pass

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Yogscast Games and developer It’s happening announced the cooking roguelite management game, PlateUp!, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass on November 2.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2022.

With over one million copies sold on PC, PlateUp! is a sizzling one to four player cooking roguelite management game that tasks players with cooking and serving dishes, designing and decorating their restaurants, and expanding their culinary kingdom.

Manage your restaurant through 15 chaotic days and beyond, cooking dishes and serving customers to earn money, unlock new equipment and expand your establishment. Cook, serve and upgrade your culinary kingdom with new unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally-generated locations with permanent progression. Automate your kitchen with high-tech equipment and let the dough roll in. Will you take the path of yeast resistance to make it through a full run or will another restaurant bite the crust?

Key Features:

Cook – Classic co-op cooking action, with a wide selection of mains, sides, sauces, toppings, desserts and starters. Choose your equipment, lay out your kitchen, curate your menu and plate up your dishes.

– Classic co-op cooking action, with a wide selection of mains, sides, sauces, toppings, desserts and starters. Choose your equipment, lay out your kitchen, curate your menu and plate up your dishes. Serve – Equip your restaurant to handle the most fickle of customers and deliver them what they need, right when they need it. Look after front-of-house by seating customers, delivering orders and managing their patience.

– Equip your restaurant to handle the most fickle of customers and deliver them what they need, right when they need it. Look after front-of-house by seating customers, delivering orders and managing their patience. Upgrade – Upgrade and rearrange your restaurant to your personal taste: when the restaurant closes for the day, the planning begins! Want to go high-tech? Crank up the conveyors and make way for the robo-kitchen of the future.

– Upgrade and rearrange your restaurant to your personal taste: when the restaurant closes for the day, the planning begins! Want to go high-tech? Crank up the conveyors and make way for the robo-kitchen of the future. Automate – Use auto-mixers, grabbers and more to streamline the restaurant, automate your kitchen and let the dough roll in.

– Use auto-mixers, grabbers and more to streamline the restaurant, automate your kitchen and let the dough roll in. Expand – Co-operate with your team like a well-olive-oiled machine or build a name for yourself going it alone. Exceed your goals and take your franchise to greater heights at a new location, bringing with you new unlocks and upgrades.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

