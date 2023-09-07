Hot Lap Racing Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Just For Games and developer Zero Games Studio have announced "simcade" racing game, Hot Lap Racing, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

Hot Lap Racing is a “simcade” racing game powered by an in-house racing physics engine developed especially for the game.

Discover the history of motorsport from GT and prototypes to historic Formula 1 and race against your friends or compete online against more players!.

Real Cars. Real Tracks. Real Drivers! It’s Time to Experience the Thrill of True Competition!

Choose from a roster of over 30 cars representing various motorsport categories and eras, such as cars showcased in the trailer and much more.

Experience over 50 tracks and layouts, including FIA grade 1 and grade 2 licensed ones.

Challenge real champions from rising stars to well-known drivers who contributed to the history of motorsport!

Cars already revealed: KGM eCup 200, Mygale F4 gen.2, Ligier P217, Mygale F3 R.

Many Ways to Enjoy the Game

Career Mode – Embark on your journey as a young racing driver and strive to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Master a wide range of iconic cars on legendary tracks and compete against the greatest drivers of all time.

– Embark on your journey as a young racing driver and strive to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Master a wide range of iconic cars on legendary tracks and compete against the greatest drivers of all time. Hot Lap – Race and improve your lap times with each attempt.

– Race and improve your lap times with each attempt. Online and Offline Multiplayer – Aim to be the first to cross the finish line.

