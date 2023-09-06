Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Sales Top 2 Million Units - Sales

/ 199 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay announced Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has sold over two million units worldwide.

This figure is up from one million units sold as of June 2020.

The developer has been busy working on the "new VS and Chaos modes, both of which include online multiplayer play for the first time." Due to this there has been challenges and delays the team did not expect. More information on the VS and Chaos modes will be shared on September 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles