God of War Creator David Jaffe: Starfield is One of His Top 3 Games of All Time

posted 1 hour ago

God of War creator and Twisted Metal co-creator David Jaffe via Twitter says Starfield is one of his top three games of all time.

"I'm console agnostic, y'all know that," said Jaffe. "A great game is a great game. I say this because if you love games as well and don't have an Xbox, you owe it to yourself to get Game Pass for a month and try out Starfield (even if just using cloud). It is easily one of my top 3 games of all time."

He said not to let "childish console 'war' nonsense" get in the way of playing a "brilliant" game.

"Now your millage will vary of course, but if in the past you've found yourself realizing your taste and mine is similar enough, don't let this childish console 'war' nonsense keep you away from this brilliant thing. If you love 1p action adventures, you owe it to yourself."

Starfield is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

