Nintendo Reveals New Switch Bundles for North America and Europe

Nintendo has revealed a new of new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Bundles that will be available in North America on October 6 and in Europe on October 20.

In North America, a Nintendo Switch that includes a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online will be available for $299.99. That is a savings of nearly $70.

In Europe, a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle will be available that also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Both regions will be getting two Nintendo Switch Lite bundles that include a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and each will have a unique Animal Crossing-themed design. The bundles will be available for $199.99 each for a savings of $60.

The Isabelle's Aloha Edition is a pink Switch Lite console and will be exclusive to Target in North America, while the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition is a blue Switch Lite console and will be exclusive to Walmart in North America.

Also available 10/6, two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, featuring leaf designs and a digital copy of the game!



The Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Bundle will be available exclusively at Target, and the Nintendo Switch Lite… pic.twitter.com/VK5Bh08I4j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023

New #NintendoSwitch console bundles are on the way!



You can pick up the #NintendoSwitch Sports bundle or one of two #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from 20/10. pic.twitter.com/jf6k9NQeEA — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 5, 2023

