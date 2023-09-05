Nintendo Reveals New Switch Bundles for North America and Europe - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 602 Views
Nintendo has revealed a new of new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Bundles that will be available in North America on October 6 and in Europe on October 20.
In North America, a Nintendo Switch that includes a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online will be available for $299.99. That is a savings of nearly $70.
In Europe, a Nintendo Switch Sports bundle will be available that also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online.
Both regions will be getting two Nintendo Switch Lite bundles that include a free copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and each will have a unique Animal Crossing-themed design. The bundles will be available for $199.99 each for a savings of $60.
The Isabelle's Aloha Edition is a pink Switch Lite console and will be exclusive to Target in North America, while the Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition is a blue Switch Lite console and will be exclusive to Walmart in North America.
Also available 10/6, two new Nintendo Switch Lite bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, featuring leaf designs and a digital copy of the game!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 5, 2023
The Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Bundle will be available exclusively at Target, and the Nintendo Switch Lite… pic.twitter.com/VK5Bh08I4j
New #NintendoSwitch console bundles are on the way!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 5, 2023
You can pick up the #NintendoSwitch Sports bundle or one of two #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundles from 20/10. pic.twitter.com/jf6k9NQeEA
This is a really good idea.
Smash and Zelda bundles would be great down the line as well to appeal to some more core players.
Very nice to see, I'd been thinking they should do this in fact. A price-cut was never really likely after the inflation, but this is the next best thing, and giving away some codes for digital games doesn't really cost them anything so if it gets new owners onboard its definitely worth it.
Edit: It might be worthwhile for them to make even more options though like BotW and Smash, that appeal to very different players than something like Switch Sports.
People overestimate inflation. It's not like prices doubled in the past few years. They could EASILY do a $50 price cut and still be making plenty of profit on every system sold. Switch was rumored to cost less than $260 at launch, and despite inflation it certainly costs a good bit less in 2023 now that the technology in the system is very old. Switch I bet doesn't cost much more than $200 to make these days inflation included.
Anyway, bundling a game is a better deal for the company than a straight price cut so makes sense they would do a bundle to increase sales first and only do a price cut later on if they absolutely have to.
After 6.5 years this is the first time they're actually take some active pricing step to increase sales. It'll be interesting to see how much the bundles increase sales in Europe and North America which are very much lagging behind Japanese sales these days.
Oh wow. Nintendo for the first time actually taking some initiative to increase sales. I guess makes sense since Switch is still going super strong in Japan but its sales have been slowing elsewhere.